PHOTOS: Scarlett Johansson sings live on US TV

Scarlet Johansson's singing career is on the up! Check out he photos as she takes to the mic with Peter Yorn on guitar...

Scarlett Johansson took to the stage on Live with Regis and Kelly chat show on US television yesterday in typically glamorous style.

The actress who already has quite a number of high profile accomplishments under her belt including being the face of Moet et Chandon champagne, Dolce & Gabbana cosmetics and fashion label Mango has decided to add another string to her bow with a singing career.

Scarlett has been collaborating with singer-songwriter Pete Yorn and the pair have produced an album cheerfully named The Break Up Album which was released in September this year. The record was inspired by Serge Gainsbourg and his duets with Brigitte Bardot.

Wearing a slinky Dolce & Gabbana frock with a in pink and red floral design and a lace top underneath, Scarlett wore her hair in a 60s style beehive hairdo.

And the work never stops for Scarlett... The actress will also be starring in Iron Man 2, due for release next year.

By Pat McNulty