PHOTOS: Rihanna's sexy photoshoot!

Rihanna is no stranger to seductive poses whether it’s on the red carpet, on location or in the studio this lady sure knows how to work it - and that's exactly what the sassy starlet did as she posed topless for the new issue of American magazine W.

The tasteful black and white shots taken from the side and behind by top photographer Craig McDean show Rihanna’s toned physique and tattoo collection. The self-confessed fashionista worked an array of high-fashion looks from a Christian Dior python and silk mackintosh to a Prada silk organza dress and breeze-blown tutu.

The powerful series of shots prove Rihanna is back on top after a turbulent 2009. In the accompanying interview, Ri-Ri admits recording her latest album Rated R proved a therapeutic experience, with many of her songs being inspired by her recent break-up from Chris Brown.

So, what does 2010 hold for Rihanna? Apparently the singer's keen to get into acting. With a successful music career under her belt and global adoration, not to mention fearless fashion acclaim we can't help but think that this starlet is destined for HUGE Hollywood success. Watch this space!

By Kat Webster