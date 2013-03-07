PHOTOS JUST IN: Lara Stone's steamy US photo shoot

Lara Stone is so hot she's sizzling in new shots for a cover shoot for US magazine, Interview.

The Dutch-born model recently got engaged to Little Britain star David Walliams, and we bet he's pleased-as-punch with her latest photo shoot!

The S&M-style shoot sees Lara posing with a noose lightly draped around her neck, naked except for peekaboo underwear, stockings and red killer heels.

The model was also interviewed by designer Marc Jacobs to accompany the shoot, and talks about the highs and lows of modelling and, of course, David.

She says of the comedian: 'He's wonderful. He's amazing. He makes me laugh. He's a proper gentleman. He's a bit mean but in a good way. I'm happy.'

And she's also quick to point out that the photo shoot doesn't reflect her personality. 'In real life, I'm very shy, but people think I'm this angry, sexy kind of... god knows what they think! And there I am in front of them, nervous and blushing and stuttering and whatnot,' she says.



'So I'm definitely not the person you see in pictures. I mean, in pictures, you look like something you're not.'

Well, whatever she is or isn't, she's certainly sexy!

