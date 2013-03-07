PHOTO: See Katy Perry’s sparkling engagement ring

Katy Perry gave the world a first look at the gorgeous engagement ring Russell Brand gave her on New Year’s Eve

Russell Brand and his fiancé Katy Perry were spotted out and about in London looking as loved up as ever but with one slight addition, a stunning sparkler on Katy’s finger.

SEE MORE KATY PERRY PICS HERE

After popping the question on New Year’s Eve over a romantic candle lit dinner in India, Russell has now given Katy a £30,000 ring, featuring a two-carat diamond embedded in a thick gold band.

SEE MORE CELEBRITY ENGAGEMENT RINGS HERE

The pair went out for lunch in Hampstead with Katy’s diamond ring clearly on view before heading back out of the country to show off the ring to Katy’s family in California.

Several pictures of the couple enjoying themselves on holiday have been posted on Twitter as well as regular declarations of Russell and Katy’s affections towards one another.

Just yesterday Katy took to Twitter once again to tell her 34-year-old fiancé: ‘I love you’.

Congratulations again to the happy couple!

By Georgie Hindle