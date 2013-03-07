PHOTO: Brittany Murphy’s last film role

This week, the tragic news emerged that Brittany Murphy died of heart attack aged just 32.

And beautiful new pictures show the actress was shooting a new movie, psychological thriller Abandoned, in the months before she died.

LOOK BACK AT BRITTANY’S BEST FILMS AND RED CARPET MOMENTS

In the movie, Brittany stars as Mary Walsh, a woman who believes her husband has vanished and is fighting not only to find him but to counter threats to her own life and sanity.

Director Michael Feifer told People: ‘Brittany was a pro. When she needed to turn it on, she just threw a switch and she was on.

'She was that good at her craft. So playing frantic came really easy and playing sweet came really easy.'

The movie, also starring Dean Cain and Mimi Rogers, is expected to be released early next year.

Murphy, who was best known for her roles in 8 Mile with rapper Eminem, Just Married and Girl, Interrupted, died on Sunday morning after suffering a heart attack.

By Ruth Doherty