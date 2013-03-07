Penelope Cruz and Kate Hudson light up Leicester Square

Penelope Cruz, Kate Hudson and Nicole Kidman made a glam trio at the London premiere of Nine

Leicester Square was a playground for Hollywood’s A-list as the stars were out in force for the premiere of Nine last night.

Penelope Cruz and Kate Hudson both wowed on the red carpet in Oscar-worthy gowns at the London screening of the new musical.

With seven leading ladies, it was always going to be a glamorous affair – and Penelope led the way in a beautiful ice-blue Ralph Lauren dress, wrapping up against the British chill in a white suede coat.

Kate Hudson was also ultra-dazzling in a sparkly-corseted Atelier Versace dress with a pleated skirt, a high front hemline and a long train. She borrowed Jennifer Aniston’s Oscars hairstyle, and sported a pretty plait at the front of her tousled blonde locks.

Nicole Kidman opted for a more formal look in a pleated miniskirt and white jacket, while Dame Judi Dench chose a lime-green Betty Jackson full-length dress.

The film follows the life of Italian film director Guido Contini played by Daniel Day-Lewis, who struggles to balance the relationships of the various women in his life, including his wife, his mistress, his film star muse, his confidant, an American fashion journalist, his glamorous courtesan and his mother.

The screenplay - an adaptation of a 1982 Broadway stage hit - was written by the late Anthony Minghella.

By Ruth Doherty