Peaches Geldof marries Thomas Cohen

Congrats! Peaches Geldof has married singer, Thomas Cohen five months after the birth of their son Astala...

Peaches Geldof and Thomas Cohen were married at the same church as her mother Paula Yates and father Bob Geldof.

23-year-old Peaches wore three Alberta Ferretti dresses on her wedding day, and teamed each look with a floral hair band.

Fifi, Pixie and Tiger were three of Peaches seven bridesmaids. Plus her eight-month old golden retriever was the ring bearer!

Peaches has been dating Thomas for two years and the pair got in engaged in December 2011. They decided to use edible pigs to depict the story of their two-year romance on their wedding cake.

Peaches said: “I am obsessed with pigs - I just think they’re adorable so they had to play a part in the wedding.

“I’ve married the most wonderful man who I know loves me beyond anything, through my faults.”

This is Peaches' second time as a bride. She was married to Max Drummey for six months in 2009 after a Vegas wedding.

