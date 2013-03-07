Marion Cotillard, Mariah Carey, Helen Mirren and Morgan Freeman were just some of the stars at yesterday's red carpet gala to herald the start of the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Awards season is almost upon us… The run up to the Oscars starts NOW! The first in the long list of film festivals giving us a taste of what to expect come award winning time is the Palm Springs International Film Festival which kicked off yesterday.

The festival opened with a glamorous gala with celebrity attendees including Marion Cotillard, Quentin Tarantino, Mariah Carey, Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman and Jeff Bridges gracing the red carpet.

The Palm Springs festival features screenings and discussions around some of the top films running for awards this year. On the agenda: Nine, directed by Rob Marshall whose previous work includes the Oscar-winning Chicago, Precious, a film about an abused overweight girl which is hotly tipped for an Oscar win, and An Education, a drama set in 1960s London starring gorgeous new Brit actress Carey Mulligan.



By Pat McNulty