Our X Factor fashion favourites so far!

The X Factor live shows kicked off this weekend and Cheryl Cole and Dannii Minogue headed up a stylish set of shows!

The first edition of the X Factor live shows saw Dannii Minogue and Cheryl Cole face a little competition in the style stakes as the live finalists showed off their glam new make-overs.

SEE DANNII MINOGUES STYLE HISTORY HERE

Having returned after missing out on the audition process, it seems Cheryl is not the only one ready to take the X Factor style crown - she's brought a few fashion icons in the making with her in the form of the Girls category.

SEE CHERYL'S STYLE HISTORY HERE

Despite controversy surrounding Cher Lloyd making it into the final 12 after she performed with a throat infection at Cheryl's house, she proved she has what it takes on Saturday as she performed her version of Just Be Good To Me with a look to match the strength of her vocals.

'You are a exactly what we were looking for, which is a new little star. And you should be unpredictable, that’s what pop music is all about. You are part of a new generation, I loved it,' Simon gushed after her performance.

SEE MORE X FACTOR 2010 PICS HERE

Etta James soundalike Rebecca Ferguson also impressed the judges, and while we loved her retro-inspired tea dress and pearls look at the auditions, her sophisticated sheer lace gown was a stunning update on her style, and also had Cheryl's approval, as she told her she 'loved her look.'

Taking tips from Lady Gaga, Katie Waissel added to her quirky style credentials sporting a fluorescent helmet embellished with feathers, worn with a metallic sculpted dress. After being placed in the bottom three, Katie's performance saw her through to next week's show, with F.Y.D and Nicolo Festa being sent home. No doubt we can expect plenty more out-there outfits to come!

We're already hooked on the live action, so it looks like we’ll be spending our Saturday nights in from now on!

By Hayley Spencer