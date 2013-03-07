Oscars 2013: All the winners!

Gongs, gowns and glamour aplenty made the Academy Awards the red carpet event of the year, and from Best Actress to Best Motion Picture, the Oscars 2013 winners are...

The Oscars 2013 got off to a dazzling start with a breathtaking show of gowns, and tuxes too, with white proving the hue to be seen in. Kristen Stewart turned heads with her unusual choice of accessory - a pair of crutches, Adele admitted she'd be carrying 15 kilos worth of dress onto the stage for her live performance and Quvenzhané Wallis made history attending as the youngest ever Oscar nominee for her role in Beasts of the Southern Wild.

Onto the ceremony and even more history-making moments ensued as the Oscars 2013 winners were crowned. And the winners were...

Ben Affleck gave one of the most moving speeches of the night as he received the gong for Best Picture for Argo, he said: "I'm really just a kid, and I'm so glad to be back here."

Continuing the run of success for British talent, Daniel Day-Lewis was named Best Actor for Lincoln, receiving the third Oscar of his career.

Jennifer Lawrence took a tumble up the stairs to collect her Best Actress accolade for Silver Linings Playbook, but quickly shrugged it off, responding to the rapturous applause by opening her speech with: "You guys are only standing up because you feel bad that I feel, and that's really embarassing! ...This is nuts!"

Quentin Tarantino accepted the award for Best Original Screenplay, closing his speech by saying to the audience: "You guys are wonderful, peace out!"

Adele scored her first Oscar for Best Original Soundtrack for Skyfall. Struggling through tears she ended her speech giving a shout out to her boyfriend, Simon Konecki, saying: "And my man - I love you, baby!"

The Oscar for Best Supporting Actress went to two-time nominee, Anne Hathaway, marking her fourth win this awards season. She opened her speech saying: "It came true!" She went on to dedicate it to co-star Hugh Jackman, her fellow nominees and her husband Adam Schulman, about whom she shared: "The moment you walked into my life was the best of my life."

Life of Pi was awarded two gongs both for its cinematography and visual effects.

Amour took the prize for Foreign Language Film.

Christoph Waltz was crowned Best Supporting Actor for his role in Django Unchained. He dedicated his award to his character, saying: "My unlimited gratitude goes to Dr King Schulz - his creator and the creator of his awe-inspiring world, Quentin Tarantino."

Anna Karenina was crowned for its costume design, while Les Miserables won for its hairstyling and make-up.