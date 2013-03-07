Oscar 2013 nominations revealed!

Emma Stone took to the stage live in LA to announce the Oscar 2013 nominations, revealing that Lincoln holds the top spot on the nominations board with a total of 12 nods, while Les Miserables follows closely with eight nominations, and Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper and Daniel Day-Lewis are all up for an Academy Award.
While Lincoln star Daniel Day-Lewis is the favourite in the Leading Actor category, he faces stiff competition from Hugh Jackman and Joaquin Phoenix for their roles in Les Miserables and The Master, respectively.
The Leading Actress group, meanwhile, could provide the surprise of the Oscars 2013 night with nine-year-old Beasts of the Southern Wild actress Quvenzhané Wallis up against Amour’s 85-year-old leading lady Emmanuelle Riva, as well as Jessica Chastain, Naomi Watts and Jennifer Lawrence.
Who will win might not be certain but what can be guaranteed is a host of fabulous gowns, glittering jewels and plenty of glamour. Role on 24 February 2013!
The 2013 Academy Award Nominations
Best Picture
Amour
Argo
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Django Unchained
Les Miserables
Life of Pi
Lincoln
Silver Linings Playbook
Zero Dark Thirty
Director
Michael Haneke - Amour
Benh Zeitlin - Beasts of the Southern Wild
Ang Lee - Life of Pi
Steven Spielberg - Lincoln
David O. Russell - Silver Linings Playbook
Leading Actor
Daniel Day-Lewis - Lincoln
Denzel Washington - Flight
Hugh Jackman - Les Miserables
Bradley Cooper - Silver Linings Playbook
Joaquin Phoenix - The Master
Leading Actress
Naomi Watts - The Impossible
Jessica Chastain - Zero Dark Thirty
Jennifer Lawrence - Silver Linings Playbook
Emmanuelle Riva - Amour
Quvenzhané Wallis - Beasts of the Southern Wild
Supporting Actor
Alan Arkin - Argo
Robert De Niro - Silver Linings Playbook
Tommy Lee Jones - Lincoln
Christoph Waltz - Django Unchained
Philip Seymour Hoffman - The Master
Supporting Actress
Amy Adams - The Master
Sally Field - Lincoln
Anne Hathaway - Les Miserables
Helen Hunt - The Sessions
Jacki Weaver - Silver Linings Playbook
Adapted Screenplay
Chris Terrio - Argo
Lucy Alibar and Benh Zeitlin - Beasts of the Southern Wild
David Magee - Life of Pi
Tony Kushner - Lincoln
David O. Russell - Silver Linings Playbook
Original Screenplay
Michael Haneke - Amour
Quentin Tarantino - Django Unchained
John Gatins - Flight
Wes Anderson and Roman Coppola - Moonrise Kingdom
Mark Boal - Zero Dark Thirty
Foreign Language Film
Amour - Austria
Kon-Tiki - Norway
No - Chile
A Royal Affair - Denmark
War Witch - Canada
Animated Feature Film
Brave
Frankenweenie
ParaNorman
The Pirates! Band Of Misfits
Wreck-It Ralph
Documentary Feature
5 Broken Cameras
The Gatekeepers
How to Survive a Plague
The Invisible War
Searching for Sugar Man
Live Action Short Film
Asad
Buzkashi Boys
Curfew
Death of a Shadow (Dood van een Schaduw)
Henry
Animated Short Film
Adam and Dog
Fresh Guacamole
Head over Heels
Maggie Simpson in The Longest Daycare
Paperman
Documentary Short Film
Inocente
Kings Point
Mondays at Racine
Open Heart
Redemption
Cinematography
Anna Karenina
Django Unchained
Life of Pi
Lincoln
Skyfall
Film Editing
Argo
Life Of Pi
Lincoln
Silver Linings Playbook
Zero Dark Thirty
Visual Effects
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
Life of Pi
Marvel's The Avengers
Prometheus
Snow White and the Huntsman
Production Design
Anna Karenina
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
Les Miserables
Life of Pi
Lincoln
Costume
Anna Karenina
Les Miserables
Lincoln
Mirror Mirror
Snow White and the Huntsman
Make-up And Hairstyling
Hitchcock
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
Les Miserables
Sound Editing
Argo
Django Unchained
Life Of Pi
Skyfall
Zero Dark Thirty
Sound Mixing
Argo
Les Miserables
Life Of Pi
Lincoln
Skyfall
Original Score
Anna Karenina - Dario Marianelli
Argo - Alexandre Desplat
Life of Pi - Mychael Danna
Lincoln - John Williams
Skyfall - Thomas Newman
Original Song
Before My Time from Chasing Ice - J. Ralph
Everybody Needs a Best Friend from Ted - Walter Murphy and Seth MacFarlane
Pi's Lullaby from Life of Pi - Mychael Danna and Bombay Jayashri
Skyfall from Skyfall - Adele Adkins and Paul Epworth
Suddenly from Les Miserables - Claude-Michel Schonberg, Herbert Kretzmer and Alain Boublil