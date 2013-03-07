Oscar 2013 nominations revealed!

Lincoln and Les Miserables prove films to beat as Emma Stone announces Oscar 2013 nominations…

Emma Stone took to the stage live in LA to announce the Oscar 2013 nominations, revealing that Lincoln holds the top spot on the nominations board with a total of 12 nods, while Les Miserables follows closely with eight nominations, and Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper and Daniel Day-Lewis are all up for an Academy Award.

WATCH THE AWARDS BEING ANNOUNCED...

While Lincoln star Daniel Day-Lewis is the favourite in the Leading Actor category, he faces stiff competition from Hugh Jackman and Joaquin Phoenix for their roles in Les Miserables and The Master, respectively.

WATCH LES MISERABLES TRAILER

The Leading Actress group, meanwhile, could provide the surprise of the Oscars 2013 night with nine-year-old Beasts of the Southern Wild actress Quvenzhané Wallis up against Amour’s 85-year-old leading lady Emmanuelle Riva, as well as Jessica Chastain, Naomi Watts and Jennifer Lawrence.

DOWNLOAD THE INSTYLE APP!

Who will win might not be certain but what can be guaranteed is a host of fabulous gowns, glittering jewels and plenty of glamour. Role on 24 February 2013!

WATCH BEASTS OF THE SOUTHERN WILD TRAILER

The 2013 Academy Award Nominations

Best Picture

Amour

Argo

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Django Unchained

Les Miserables

Life of Pi

Lincoln

Silver Linings Playbook

Zero Dark Thirty

Director

Michael Haneke - Amour

Benh Zeitlin - Beasts of the Southern Wild

Ang Lee - Life of Pi

Steven Spielberg - Lincoln

David O. Russell - Silver Linings Playbook

Leading Actor

Daniel Day-Lewis - Lincoln

Denzel Washington - Flight

Hugh Jackman - Les Miserables

Bradley Cooper - Silver Linings Playbook

Joaquin Phoenix - The Master

Leading Actress

Naomi Watts - The Impossible

Jessica Chastain - Zero Dark Thirty

Jennifer Lawrence - Silver Linings Playbook

Emmanuelle Riva - Amour

Quvenzhané Wallis - Beasts of the Southern Wild

Supporting Actor

Alan Arkin - Argo

Robert De Niro - Silver Linings Playbook

Tommy Lee Jones - Lincoln

Christoph Waltz - Django Unchained

Philip Seymour Hoffman - The Master

Supporting Actress

Amy Adams - The Master

Sally Field - Lincoln

Anne Hathaway - Les Miserables

Helen Hunt - The Sessions

Jacki Weaver - Silver Linings Playbook

Adapted Screenplay

Chris Terrio - Argo

Lucy Alibar and Benh Zeitlin - Beasts of the Southern Wild

David Magee - Life of Pi

Tony Kushner - Lincoln

David O. Russell - Silver Linings Playbook

Original Screenplay

Michael Haneke - Amour

Quentin Tarantino - Django Unchained

John Gatins - Flight

Wes Anderson and Roman Coppola - Moonrise Kingdom

Mark Boal - Zero Dark Thirty

Foreign Language Film

Amour - Austria

Kon-Tiki - Norway

No - Chile

A Royal Affair - Denmark

War Witch - Canada

Animated Feature Film

Brave

Frankenweenie

ParaNorman

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits

Wreck-It Ralph

Documentary Feature

5 Broken Cameras

The Gatekeepers

How to Survive a Plague

The Invisible War

Searching for Sugar Man

Live Action Short Film

Asad

Buzkashi Boys

Curfew

Death of a Shadow (Dood van een Schaduw)

Henry

Animated Short Film

Adam and Dog

Fresh Guacamole

Head over Heels

Maggie Simpson in The Longest Daycare

Paperman

Documentary Short Film

Inocente

Kings Point

Mondays at Racine

Open Heart

Redemption

Cinematography

Anna Karenina

Django Unchained

Life of Pi

Lincoln

Skyfall

Film Editing

Argo

Life Of Pi

Lincoln

Silver Linings Playbook

Zero Dark Thirty

Visual Effects

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

Life of Pi

Marvel's The Avengers

Prometheus

Snow White and the Huntsman

Production Design

Anna Karenina

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

Les Miserables

Life of Pi

Lincoln



Costume

Anna Karenina

Les Miserables

Lincoln

Mirror Mirror

Snow White and the Huntsman

Make-up And Hairstyling

Hitchcock

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

Les Miserables

Sound Editing

Argo

Django Unchained

Life Of Pi

Skyfall

Zero Dark Thirty

Sound Mixing

Argo

Les Miserables

Life Of Pi

Lincoln

Skyfall

Original Score

Anna Karenina - Dario Marianelli

Argo - Alexandre Desplat

Life of Pi - Mychael Danna

Lincoln - John Williams

Skyfall - Thomas Newman

Original Song

Before My Time from Chasing Ice - J. Ralph

Everybody Needs a Best Friend from Ted - Walter Murphy and Seth MacFarlane

Pi's Lullaby from Life of Pi - Mychael Danna and Bombay Jayashri

Skyfall from Skyfall - Adele Adkins and Paul Epworth

Suddenly from Les Miserables - Claude-Michel Schonberg, Herbert Kretzmer and Alain Boublil