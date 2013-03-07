One Direction to record Red Nose Day single for 2013

One Direction will be the next artists to record an official Red Nose Day Single

This year's official Red Nose Day single will be recorded by pop sensations, One Direction. Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson will cover Blondie's 70s hit, One Way Or Another.

The boy band are currently causing a frenzy promoting their album, Take Me Home, in the US, and their schedule won't be letting up in 2013, as they'll kick off the new year by releasing the Comic Relief single in early February.

Talking about working on the track, Harry commented: "We have grown up with Comic Relief and taken part in lots of Red Nose Days at school, so we were thrilled to be asked to do this year's Red Nose Day single. We can't wait to perform our version of this iconic pop song and raise as much money as possible for this incredibly important cause that is really close to our hearts."

While bandmate, Zayn added: "At school Red Nose Day was a big deal! Me and my friends used to really look forward to it - I remember one year we all came in in our pyjamas which was pretty cool!"

Red Nose Day is back on Friday 15 March 2013, for more information visit rednoseday.com.