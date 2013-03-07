One Direction to launch new fragrance

Boyband of the moment set to release their first perfume next autumn…

One Direction will join the list of celebrities who already have a perfume in their name.

Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson will join the likes of Justin Beiber, Lady Gaga and Beyonce who have all had huge success with their celebrity fragrances.

Niall broke the news on the One Direction twitter page on Friday: “BIG NEWS! A 1D fragrance is on the way! We've been discussing it for ages & can't wait to hear what fans think!"

The band have signed a licensing deal with Olivann Beauty and their debut women's fragrance is set to be released in the autumn of 2013.

By Bernadette Cornish