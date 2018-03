One Direction continue their tour in New Zealand, and meet crowds of new 1D fans!

After cuddling up with koalas, the boys finally bid farewell to Australia, and moved their tour to New Zealand.

CUTE PICS: ONE DIRECTION AT A KOALA SANCTUARY

Greeting the crowd from their hotel window, Zayn, Liam, Louis, Niall and Harry looked happy to see their fans lined up and waved to everyone waiting below.

SEE HARRY STYLES’ TWIT PICS!

But Niall couldn’t resist another look and came back for a solo appearance, giving a cheeky grin to photographers below.