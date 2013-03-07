One Direction and Emeli Sandé will be performing at the X Factor final!

One Direction will return to the stage that made them famous two years ago…

After enjoying huge success in the United States this year, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson are about to pay homage to the show that made them famous in 2010, by performing during this year's X Factor final.

One Direction will also be joined by Emeli Sandé as they perform in front of 12,000 people at Manchester Central on Sunday 9th December.

This will be the second finale performance for 1D, who joined Coldplay, Leona Lewis and JLS at last year's star studded final, before Little Mix were announced as the winners.

By Bernadette Cornish