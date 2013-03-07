Olivia Palermo's front row fashion show

Olivia Palermo has been working up a fashion storm at London Fashion Week with her stunning FROW fashion...

It's been a hectic weekend of shows and their fashionable front rows, and there's one woman whose had us hanging on her every fashion move: InStyle covergirl Olivia Palermo.

The New Yorker made her first London Fashion Week appearance at Matthew Williamson and wowed in a laid-back yet ladylike combo of a Reiss jersey sweater, tiered Matthew Williamson skirt and Elizabeth and James toe-cap heels.

Her next stop was Topshop Unique, where she mixed high-end and high street in a Simonette Ravizza jacket and matching tee, paired with Topshop trousers and Reiss bag. Manolo Blahnik heels added a statement finish.

Onto a more intimate event and she joined her shoe crush, Manolo Blahnik, for a night at Harrods in head-to-toe black and gold, working a a roll-neck sweater and panelled leather mini. A box clutch and fine-strap heels completed her polished look.

We're exhausted just looking at her!

By Hayley Spencer

