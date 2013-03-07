Olivia Palermo's front row fashion show

Olivia Palermo's front row fashion show
Rex
by: Hayley Spencer
7 Mar 2013

Olivia Palermo has been working up a fashion storm at London Fashion Week with her stunning FROW fashion...

It's been a hectic weekend of shows and their fashionable front rows, and there's one woman whose had us hanging on her every fashion move: InStyle covergirl Olivia Palermo.

SEE ALL THE LFW HIGHLIGHTS HERE

The New Yorker made her first London Fashion Week appearance at Matthew Williamson and wowed in a laid-back yet ladylike combo of a Reiss jersey sweater, tiered Matthew Williamson skirt and Elizabeth and James toe-cap heels.

SHOP OUR LFW EDIT

Her next stop was Topshop Unique, where she mixed high-end and high street in a Simonette Ravizza jacket and matching tee, paired with Topshop trousers and Reiss bag. Manolo Blahnik heels added a statement finish.

STAY UP TO DATE ON ALL THINGS STYLE WITH OUR APP

Onto a more intimate event and she joined her shoe crush, Manolo Blahnik, for a night at Harrods in head-to-toe black and gold, working a a roll-neck sweater and panelled leather mini. A box clutch and fine-strap heels completed her polished look.

We're exhausted just looking at her!

By Hayley Spencer

WHICH LOOK IS YOUR FAVOURITE? TELL US ON TWITTER

More Celebrity

See All Latest News
 
Back to Top