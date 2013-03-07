Olivia Palermo works two fab outfits in one day

Style maven Olivia Palermo went from off-duty dressing to red carpet glamour in just a few hours!

Proving that leather trousers can work with your daytime wardrobe, Olivia was spotted in New York working a fine knit over a crisp white shirt with skin-tight leather trousers. A Chloe Alice tote bag and chunky Report boots added just the right amount of interest to her off-duty style.

Onto the evening and Olivia headed out to the Harry Winston dinner for Jessica Chastain working easy evening elegance in an all-black ensemble. Proving her knack for accessorizing, Ms Palermo gave her outfit a glamorous spin with a statement clutch bag, neat updo and her trademark red mani. Simply stunning!

