Olivia Palermo sticks to the dress code at CH Carolina Herrera’s White Shirt Collection launch in London

New York fashionista Olivia Palermo has been styling it up in London but it was white shirts all round at the launch of CH Carolina Herrara’s White Shirt Collection.

Olivia joined Amber Le Bon and Leigh Lezark in the white shirt brigade, adding leather trousers and classic black courts before topping of the look with a warm furry coat to keep her warm.

