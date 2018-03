Stunning couple Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl sizzle at the Couple of the Year Awards

Wowing in white, Olivia Palermo looked divine in a gorgeous frothy Marchesa gown as she cosied up to her beautiful beau Johannes Huebl at the Couple of the Year Awards in Germany.

Picture perfect, the Mango-model couple rarely ever put a foot wrong in the style department, and both managed to turn heads in their gorgeous get-up.

We love how Olivia has matched her red strappy silk heels to her trademark red nails.

