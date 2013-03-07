Olivia Palermo and Claire Danes hit glamorous Whitney Gala party

Fashion and art met last night as Olivia Palermo, Claire Danes and a host of stylistas hit the Whitney Museum of American Art

When it comes to dressing for an upscale event, Olivia Palermo never puts a foot wrong, and last night was no exception as the socialite stepped out for the Whitney Art Museum Gala in another perfectly put together ensemble. She combined a girlie cream bow-embellished shift and bold pink heels, given a sophisticated twist from a vintage-look envelope clutch.

Claire Danes was also among the starry guest list, and looked classically elegant for a night of art appreciation in a floor-skimming black maxi, cinched with a studded belt.

Adding to the high-fashion crowd were catwalk favourites Chanel Iman and Jessica Stam, making a fresh-faced, off-duty appearance. The pair proved there's no better style inspiration than a model, with Chanel working the trend for opulence to perfection in a metallic maxi and embellished velvet bolero, which hung effortlessly on her. Uniting the quirky combination, she added a chain-detail headband. Brit-beauty Jessica Stam also looked stunning, going fresh-faced and sporting a scarlet bandeau metallic mini, teamed with fierce leopard heels.

We just wonder if they had any time to check out the art in between admiring each other's outfits!

By Hayley Spencer