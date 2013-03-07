Nowhere Boy goes to New York - US premiere

Sam Taylor-Wood and Aaron Johnson crossed the pond for the New York premiere of Nowhere Boy.

At long last the US is treated to Sam Taylor-Wood's spectacular directorial debut Nowhere Boy!

Sam Taylor-Wood led the cast down the red carpet at the New York premiere, staying close to fiancé and star of the film Aaron Johnson.

Matching in mushroom, the new parents were glowing. Sam Taylor-Wood paired a knitted sleeveless jumper with a lace trimmed knee-length skirt, her red lipstick the same colour as the sole of her Louboutin patent leather stilettos.

Rock and Roller Courtney Love joined the Nowhere Boy cast on the red carpet choosing glamour over her usual grunge in a floor-length strapless dress teamed with touseled hair and an envelope clutch.

By Sarah Smith

