Nine stars hit the red carpet in Italy

Brunette beauties, Penelope Cruz, Marion Cotillard and Sophia Loren wowed at the Nine premiere in Rome

During their short stay in the Italian capital, Penelope Cruz and Marion Cotillard have sported some seriously stunning frocks.

For the Nine photocall Penelope chose a black corseted lace dress from the Dolce and Gabbana spring/summer 2010 collection, which she teamed with black heels and long wavy hair.

Penelope then went all out to wow on the red carpet premiere, choosing a gorgeous Armani Prive fall 2006 couture beaded halter dress with matching gold peep-toes and a sweet side updo.

Joining Penelope in the style stakes was Marion Cotillard who sported an elegant Vionnet dress on the red carpet and a white v-neck dress and patent peep-toes at the film’s photocall.

Sophia Loren kept it simple but stylish in two black frocks, which she accessorised with some glitzy jewellery and a bright canary yellow feather jacket.

We shall no doubt see Penelope in another gorgeous outfit at the Golden Globes at the weekend as she is nominated for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role.

By Georgie Hindle