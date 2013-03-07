Nine premiere in New York is a family affair

Kate Hudson, Madonna and Fergie arrive on the red carpet in super-glam frocks with their family members for glitzy NYC premiere

Not only did Kate Hudson and Fergie wow in gorgeous dresses at the New York premiere of Nine, they also brought along their glam mums to share the moment with.

Kate Hudson, who wore a stunning black and silver sequin embellished dress with a long train at the back, arrived with mum Goldie Hawn who wrapped up warm in a floor-length black dress and white fur shawl.

Stacy Fergie Ferguson wore an ethereal white and silver belted floor-length gown with her mum in a contrasting black jacket and dress ensemble.

Madonna wore a black bustier dress and bought along a very grown-up looking Lourdes for their red carpet appearance.

The remaining Nine co-stars kept up the glam factor in the chilly New York temperatures with Penelope Cruz in an incredible one-shouldered red satin draped dress, Nicole Kidman wearing a chic strapless black puffball gown and Marion Cotillard in a strapless white gown.

Also attending the premiere was Naomi Watts, Judi Dench, Daniel Day Lewis, Tobey Maguire, Donald Trump and Transformers star Josh Duhamel.

By Georgie Hindle