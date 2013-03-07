Nicole Scherzinger and Tulisa Contostavlos: X-Factor fashion-off - Week 5

With number ones serving as the theme for this week's show, Tulisa Contostavlos and Nicole Scherzinger didn't fail to put on a first class fashion parade.
For Saturday's show it was all about razzle dazzle for Tulisa, as she stepped out in an all-over-embellished long-sleeve mini dress and platform nude sandals. Meanwhile, Nicole looked seriously vixen-like in a wet-look bandeau dress with ruffled peplum waist. Both ladies looked to have shared a hairstylist, sporting glossy side-parted waves.
On Sunday, Nicole saw her boy Rylan Clark through to the next stage of the competition in a dove-grey ballerina-esque mini with lace-detail bodice, which she completed with matching sky-high heels and pretty plaited updo.
Also working lace, Tulisa saw her girls sail through to the next round in a super-girly white fit-and-flare dress with baroque-detail bodice. Platform heels added oomph, while a quiffed ponytail was an on-trend touch.
With the live shows now at the half-way point, who do you think is winning in the style stakes so far?
