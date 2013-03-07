Nicole Scherzinger and Tulisa Contostavlos: X-Factor fashion-off - Week 5

The celebrity fashion battle between Nicole Scherzinger and Tulisa Contostavlos continued on this weekend's edition of The X Factor with two new sets of outfits from the judges…

With number ones serving as the theme for this week's show, Tulisa Contostavlos and Nicole Scherzinger didn't fail to put on a first class fashion parade.

For Saturday's show it was all about razzle dazzle for Tulisa, as she stepped out in an all-over-embellished long-sleeve mini dress and platform nude sandals. Meanwhile, Nicole looked seriously vixen-like in a wet-look bandeau dress with ruffled peplum waist. Both ladies looked to have shared a hairstylist, sporting glossy side-parted waves.

On Sunday, Nicole saw her boy Rylan Clark through to the next stage of the competition in a dove-grey ballerina-esque mini with lace-detail bodice, which she completed with matching sky-high heels and pretty plaited updo.

Also working lace, Tulisa saw her girls sail through to the next round in a super-girly white fit-and-flare dress with baroque-detail bodice. Platform heels added oomph, while a quiffed ponytail was an on-trend touch.

With the live shows now at the half-way point, who do you think is winning in the style stakes so far? Tell us on Twitter.

