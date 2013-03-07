Nicole Richie wows in THREE outfits in one day while out in NYC!

Turning heads while out and about in NYC, Nicole Richie treats fans to not one but THREE outfit changes in one day!

Hitting NYC for the launch of her second novel Priceless, Nicole Richie was spotted in THREE different outfits in 12 hours!

MORE NICOLE RICHIE PICS

Oh how we wish we had Nicole’s wardrobe! Outfit number one for TV appearance saw Nicole work a deep blue sheer shirt dress from her own label – Winter Kate, teamed with a gold Marc Jacobs blazer jacket. She finished the look with leg-lengthening platform Balenciaga Mary Janes and some catseye shades. Wow!

And as if that wasn’t enough, outfit number two went more Nicole-typical boho with a vintage yellow floral poncho jacket worn over denim hotpants and a black vest – with a change of shades thrown in for good measure too!

Going a tad more eccentric was outfit number three where Nicole went for crushed velvet shorts teamed with a Breton striped top, black blazer and topped off with a leopard print hat!

And with two successful fashion labels under her belt, her second novel out in stores, plus being a mum to Harlow and Sparrow – what’s next for Nicole? We can’t wait to find out.

LOOK OF THE DAY

By Tara Gardner

SEE NICOLE RICHIE'S A/W FASHION SHOOT