Nicole Richie launches her new book, Priceless, in NYC!

Designer, mum and novelist – is there anything Nicole Richie can’t do? Launching her second novel at Borders in New York, Nicole treated fans to signed copies of the book entitled Priceless.

Held up in Chicago, Nicole was a little on the late side for the event, but she told fans on Twitter: "... I WILL be at Borders tonight no matter what time it is! Ain't no stoppin'me (sic)!"

And like a real trooper, Nicole refused to let bad weather stop her from reaching the venue, staying late at the store to meet every fan who’d patiently waited for her! Looking immaculate in a black hat, crushed velvet jacket and Alexander McQueen red skull scarf, Nicole couldn’t wait to tell fans about her new book.

Following her writing debut, The Truth About Diamonds – which made it onto the New York Times best-seller list back in 2006 - her new book Priceless is a rag-to-riches tale about an aspiring jazz singer.

Super stylish and mega talented, no wonder Nicole Richie is InStyle’s October cover-girl!

By Tara Gardner

