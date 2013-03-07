Nicole Richie, Eva Longoria and Jake Gyllenhaal hit the ALMA Awards red carpet

Nicole Richie, Eva Longoria and Jake Gyllenhaal wow at the American Latino Media Arts Awards...

Nicole Richie, Eva Longoria and Jake Gyllenhaal proved that black doesn’t have to be boring at the National Council of La Raza American Latino Media Arts Awards.

Nicole was on sizzling form in a Mathieu Mirano floor-length gown and YSL shoes. Sheer paneling and sequin detail added spice to the outfit, as did her smoky eye make-up and slicked-back bun.

Meanwhile, Eva’s Monique Lhuillier black lace dress was equally amazing. A dramatic dipped hem revealed her amazing legs and a leather waist belt toughened up the look.

And Jake was dapper as ever, teaming a black suit with a navy shirt and a rough-and-ready beard.

Also at the event, Ugly Betty star America Ferrera went for a classic look in a navy gown and Christina Aguilera wowed in a black split hem gown, showing off her embellished heels.

