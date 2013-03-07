Nicole Richie and Jessica Alba work embellishment at the Baby2Baby Gala

It was a battle of the embellishment at the The First Annual Baby2Baby Gala as Nicole Richie and Jessica Alba both arrived in sparkling style…

From Christian Dior to Valentino to Jenny Packham, beautiful bejewelled gowns were all over this season's catwalks, and celebrity style queens Nicole Richie and Jessica Alba nailed the fashion trend at this weekend's Annual Baby2Baby Gala in LA.

SEE MORE NICOLE RICHIE PICS

While we've become accustomed to seeing Jess in ladylike tea dresses of late, she was having a serious princess moment at the gala, going floor-length and fabulous in a gorgeous floral-embroidered Valentino gown. Keeping it gorgeously girly, she completed the look with a sleek bun hairstyle, Harry Winston jewels, Roger Vivier clutch bag and flawless make-up.

SEE MORE JESSICA ALBA PICS

Nicole's take on the fashion trend was straight out of the '20s, predicting the vogue for all things flapper that's bound to take off with the release of The Great Gatsby next year. Donning a drop-waist triangle-print Lorena Sarbu gown with a side-parted finger-waved up-do, her look was true to the era head-to-toe.

Between Nicole's retro raze dazzle and Jess' princess moment, the ladies certainly stole the show at the event, but whose look is your favourite? Tell us on Twitter.

WATCH NICOLE RICHIE'S BEST MOMENTS BELOW