Nicole Kidman shows off new rock chick style!

Nicole Kidman worked a rocking new look last night as she made a relaxed appearance on the Today Show.

The Australia star wowed the audience – and us – with her on-trend leather biker jacket, which she teamed with skinny jeans and royal-blue peep-toes.

And the A-lister’s hair was picture-perfect, too, set in a so-now side-swept tousled ponytail – a youthful look that stars like Cheryl Cole and Taylor Swift have also been working.

She’s proved she can work red carpet gowns to perfection, and we think Nic scores a perfect 10 with her new smart casual, too.

By Ruth Doherty