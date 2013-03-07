Nicole Kidman films scenes for Grace of Monaco

Nicole Kidman got into character as Grace Kelly on the set of upcoming film, Grace of Monaco…

She’s already Hollywood royalty, and it looks Nicole Kidman has transitioned into her role as Princess Grace of Monaco with ease, as she was spotted on set filming scenes for Grace of Monaco.

On set in Italy, Nicole’s strawberry blonde locks were neatly coiffed into a bob worthy of screen siren Grace Kelly, who later became Princess Grace of Monaco. Looking chic in a pair of cropped trousers and a navy knit, Nicole looked thrilled to be playing the iconic role.

After a quick change, Nicole was into a navy two-piece skirt suit and neat pumps. We wonder if she’ll have a Hermes Kelly bag on hand?

