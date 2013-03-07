Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh hit Nobu in style

It was battle of the biker jackets between Girls Aloud band mates Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh who were out and about in London

The style-savvy singers Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh may have been trying their hands at different professions recently but they haven’t left the girl band tendency to dress alike behind. Both girls arrived at Nobu, London’s hippest celeb Japanese hotpot, in black trousers and leather jackets.

SEE BAND MATE CHERYL COLE’S STAR STYLE

Nicola went for golden age glamour with her hair set in luminous curls and chose a classic high-waisted wide-leg trouser cut. Bringing the look right up to date, she added a hint of leopard print with a camisole top and toughened the ladylike look with a leather biker jacket. And proving it’s all in the finishing touches, she tucked a metallic Chanel 2.55 under her arm.

Kimberley meanwhile went for more of a street style look. Teaming tapered trousers with zipped pockets with a slogan T-shirt and a knotted belt, she took the paparazzi in her stride. Opting for a cropped matt leather jacket, Kimberley played the look down with gold hoops and a simple black scarf.

LOOK OF THE DAY

Two great looks ladies!

By Sarah Smith