Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey renew their wedding vows!

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary by renewing their vows in Paris

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary over the weekend, heading to Paris to renew their vows in true romantic style.

The happy couple got dressed up all over again, with Mariah – mum to twins Monroe and Moroccan – wearing a cream satin fishtail dress with a black sash. Nick said, “We get married every year; it's our thing. I just have to keep doing it to make sure it's real!”

Nick, in a cream suit and blue suede shoes, got down on one knee (exposing his cute stripey socks) in front of the Eiffel Tower as the pair posed for photographs.



By Harriet Reuter Hapgood