Newlyweds Russell Brand and Katy Perry hit MTV Europe Video Awards

The couple made their first public post-wedding appearance at the Madrid-based music awards last night

Katy and Russell looked suitably loved-up as they stepped out at the MTV Europe Video Awards 2010 last night, making their first public appearance together since their lavish Indian wedding.

The couple showed off matching diamond-studded wedding bands as they posed for pictures before the awards ceremony.

While Russell wore a jacquard suit and silk neck scarf by Dolce & Gabbana, Katy had opted for her usual mix of flirty and fun in a zig-zag hem sequin dress, printed with the theatre ticket slogan 'admit one', and electric blue courts by Sergio Rossi.

It was a big night for Katy, as she picked up the award for Best Video for her hit "California Gurls", which featured Snoop Dogg.

Last year Katy played host at the event, and while it was the turn of Desperate Housewife Eva Longoria this time round, the pop princess still had a few dress tricks up her sleeve - she later joined Eva on stage in a new costume, this time a feather-edged sequin minidress with a few purple extensions into her updo.

Eva, meanwhile, got into the spirit of things making an impressive nine outfit changes, even dressing up as a ham, as well as donning plenty of glam rags!

By Hayley Spencer