Newlyweds Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig jet off to New Jersey!

After tying the knot in June, newlyweds Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig take a break from NYC and head for a holiday in New Jersey with Rachel's son Henry.
Looking laidback cool, Rachel worked a Breton top, skinny jeans and boots, matching her stripes with son Henry, while hunky Daniel sizzled in a crisp white shirt and jeans.
James Bond star Daniel has had a busy few weeks on the European promotional tour for his new film Cowboy & Aliens co-starring Olivia Wilde, so no doubt a fun family break is just what the actor needs.
Happy holidays!
By Annabelle Spranklen