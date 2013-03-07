Newlyweds Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig jet off to New Jersey!

Gorgeous newlyweds Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig look jet-set chic as they head off to New Jersey...

After tying the knot in June, newlyweds Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig take a break from NYC and head for a holiday in New Jersey with Rachel's son Henry.

Looking laidback cool, Rachel worked a Breton top, skinny jeans and boots, matching her stripes with son Henry, while hunky Daniel sizzled in a crisp white shirt and jeans.

James Bond star Daniel has had a busy few weeks on the European promotional tour for his new film Cowboy & Aliens co-starring Olivia Wilde, so no doubt a fun family break is just what the actor needs.

Happy holidays!

By Annabelle Spranklen