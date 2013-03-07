New Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 posters and trailer!

See the latest Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 posters and trailer…

If you love Twilight you’re in for a treat! The latest Twilight trailer stars all the key characters from every Twilight movie!

From Bella Swan and the Cullens, to Jacob and the Volturi, the trailer is a celebration of all things Twilight.

It features the gorgeous Kellan Lutz and Robert Pattinson as well as Kristen Stewart, Dakota Fanning and Ashley Greene.

It has been released to celebrate day-long screenings of every single Twilight film at venues across the country.

The Complete Twilight Saga screenings will take place on November 15, the day before the film is released.

We’ll be able to head to cinemas across the country to view every film released so far, before watching a screening of Breaking Dawn Part 2 as the clock strikes midnight. We can’t wait!

Watch the new Twilight trailer here: