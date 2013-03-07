NEW Twilight Eclipse trailer released!

The final Twilight Saga Eclipse trailer has been released…. See the drama between Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson unfold

The final Twilght Eclipse trailer starring Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner gives us an indication that the brooding atmosphere that filled the New Moon movie has clearly gone.

This gripping video clip shows that Eclipse is going to be an action-packed thriller filled with werewolf action, an army of vampires and the menacing Volturi threatening the Cullen family and Bella's Forks life.

The fast-paced trailer sees Dakota Fanning and the Volturi confront Edward and Bella, plus, it introduces Bryce Dallas Howard as the new Victoria, Bella's flame-haired nemesis intent on destroying the young wannabe vampire in the most awful way possible.

Watch the trailer and check out the action now!

Twilight: Eclipse is released in the UK on 30 June 2010

By Pat McNulty