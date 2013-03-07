NEW TRAILER: Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie in The Tourist!

Watch the new trailer for Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie's new action packed, steamy thriller The Tourist here...

Set to be one of the biggest and most anticipated releases of the year, see the latest trailer for The Tourist starring the sizzling Johnny Depp and gorgeous Angelina Jolie.

MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Angelina Jolie has been an acting whirlwind of late, with the runaway success of Salt leading her to take on one of her biggest promotional tours in years, and we predict things won't be letting up when The Tourist is released in December.

It seems this year is all about Angelina's adventurous side, as Salt saw her go undercover and return to the ducking and diving ways that made her famous in her role as Lara Croft, and despite it's romantic premise, there's plenty of heart-racing action in store in The Tourist - and not just because of her enviable co-star Johnny Depp!

Ange stars as an Italian local who embarks on an unlikely romance with a visiting American (Depp), but things soon explode into a wild chase as the mysterious Elise (Jolie) is revealed to have a secret motive.

Set against the backdrop of breathtaking Venice, and with the handsome pair looking ready for cocktail hour throughout, it's set to be a real feast of a film.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE

By Tara Gardner