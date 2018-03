Can’t wait til Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows hits screens in November? Neither can we – that’s why we’ve got a new trailer and pics to show you!

In the penultimate Harry Potter installment, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows promises to be THE most dramatic film yet!

Refugees on the run, without the safety of Hogwarts to return home to, Harry, Hermione and Ron must face their toughest challenge EVER to seek out and destroy the Horcruxes. On a journey of survival, gone is the innocence of school days - and the gang find themselves immersed in a darker, more dangerous world.

