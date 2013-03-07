NEW STAR TREND: Statement chokers

Cameron Diaz and Blake Lively both wowed last night in Hollywood’s fave new trend

Statement chokers are fast becoming the hottest new trend in celebville.

And if we needed concrete evidence, you only need to look at Cameron Diaz and Blake Lively’s gorgeous looks from last night!

Cameron livened up a bold-shouldered navy pencil dress with a stunning tribal-inspired chunky gold choker at the premiere of new movie, The Box, in NY.

Gossip Girl Blake, meanwhile, was drop dead gorgeous at a Chanel-hosted charity bash in LA in a floor-skimming black dress with a simply divine silver floral necklace.

And the best way to show off your shiny new neck candy? A loose, sexy, modern updo á la Blake and Cameron.

By Ruth Doherty