NEW Sex and the City 2 secrets revealed!

A new trailer for Sex and the City 2, shown at last week's ShoWest convention, shows that Carrie's ex Aidan is back on the scene!

The foursome head to Abu Dhabi to see Samantha's ex, Smith, on the set of his new movie. But the new trailer reveals that Carrie finds temptation when she runs into her own ex Aidan. (John Corbett).

The trailer also sets up crises for Carrie's friends, with Samantha struggling to stay youthful, Kristin Davis's Charlotte York feeling overwhelmed by her children, and Cynthia Nixon's Miranda Hobbes wishing for time away from work to be a stay-at-home mum.

Speaking about the trip to Abu Dhabi, SJP said: 'This is probably the most time the characters have ever spent together,' Sarah said in an interview at the convention for cinema owners, where distributor Warner Bros. premiered a new Sex and the City 2 trailer.

'Simultaneously, it was the first time that the four actors left the country, lived together, worked together for almost eight weeks solid – and when I say lived together, I mean breakfast, lunch and dinner together every single night,' she continued.

'We were removed from family and friends, and we've never had that kind of time together, because we always went home to friends and family and children and husbands and wives. It is the most fun and the hardest we've ever worked together.'

So what's next for Carrie? Director Michael Patrick King acknowledges thoughts are moving on to babies, saying: 'So we move from marriage to the next logical place in people's minds, is she having a baby?' it's one of the thoughts of the movie.'

Can't. Wait!

By Ruth Doherty