NEW Robert Pattinson VIDEO and pic from Water For Elephants!

Calling all Robert Pattinson fans! Check out the Twilight hunk getting steamy with Reese Witherspoon in his new movie Water For Elephants!
The new pic reveals R-Patz and Reese in a sizzling embrace.
And as a special treat, we've got the newest just-released clip from the new movie, which shows Rob and Reese and their on-screen chemistry - Watch in left player!
Based on Sara Gruen's best-selling novel, the gorgeous pair play a circus performer and the company's young travelling vet.
Set in the roaring 30s, the film promises to be a visual feast, with glittering costumes, stunning sets and plenty of romance!