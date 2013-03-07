NEW PICS! Eva Mendes wows at Toronto Film Festival!

Eva Mendes wowed the crowds in a black gown at the premiere of her new film Last Night....

Eva Mendes turned up to the Toronto Film Festival yesterday looking very old-school Hollywood in this floor-length black gown.

The dress clung to Eva’s curves in all the right places, showing off her sensational, svelte figure.

Eva was in town at the Toronto Film Festival to promote her latest film Last Night, co-starring Keira Knightley and Sam Worthington. Eva's stylish red carpet finale confirms our hunch that Toronto is becoming THE festival for fantastic fashion.

This fashion masterstroke from Eva follows a week of style successes for the actress, as she toured Europe promoting the comedy The Other Guys, donning Prada, RM by Roland Mouret and Zac Posen.

By Charlotte Owen