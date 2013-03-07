NEW PICS: AnnaSophia Robb on The Carrie Diaries set!

AnnaSophia Robb teams up with British actress Freema Agyeman to film new scenes for The Carrie Diaries.

We can’t get enough of AnnaSophia Robb’s outfits on The Carrie Diaries set, as she stars in the third Sex And The City movie as a young Carrie Bradshaw.

SEE MORE PICS FROM THE CARRIE DIARIES!

Filming scenes with Dr Who actress Freema Agyeman, AnnaSophia covered up her pink polka dot dress in a black puffa coat, while Freema kept in character, in a very 80s style double breasted coat with brightly coloured buttons and matching hat.

SHOP: 50 UNDER £50 PARTY DRESSES

AnnaSophia later changed into a sparkly dress and leopard cardigan number, showing off Carrie’s trademark curly blonde bob. Keep the outfits coming, AnnaSophia!

TAKE A PEEK INTO THE GEORGE AT ASDA FASHION CUPBOARD WITH STYLE IT LIGHT!