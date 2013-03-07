NEW PICS: AnnaSophia Robb on The Carrie Diaries set!

We can’t get enough of AnnaSophia Robb’s outfits on The Carrie Diaries set, as she stars in the third Sex And The City movie as a young Carrie Bradshaw.
Filming scenes with Dr Who actress Freema Agyeman, AnnaSophia covered up her pink polka dot dress in a black puffa coat, while Freema kept in character, in a very 80s style double breasted coat with brightly coloured buttons and matching hat.
AnnaSophia later changed into a sparkly dress and leopard cardigan number, showing off Carrie’s trademark curly blonde bob. Keep the outfits coming, AnnaSophia!
