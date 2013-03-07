NEW Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows trailer!

With the impending release of the NEW Harry Potter film, check out the most revealing glimpse at the wand-waving action yet, including interviews from the cast and crew

We can't believe it's been nearly 10 years since the first Harry Potter flick graced our screens, and as every new film has drawn us into a more nail-biting adventure than the last, this new trailer reveals that Deathly Hallows won't disappoint.

Getting us all nostalgic, the trailer recaps Harry's early adventures at Hogwarts before launching us into the perilous action to come, which sees the gang on the run, as they take on the dark lord, without Professor Dumbledore to protect them.

'Outside of the walls of Hogwarts they feel very small in a big world, it's a very real and a very dangerous world,' director David Yates reveals.

What's at stake is more important than any of them,' Daniel Radcliffe says, while Rupert Grint adds that; 'They could be attacked at any time - nowhere is safe'.

We can't wait!

By Hayley Spencer