New generation of fashionistas at Chanel show!

Alexa, Keira, Florence, Lily, Rachel - the list could go on! The younger generation of fashion-loving celebs are taking Fashion Week by style storm!

Front row watching has been almost as exciting as runway gazing this SS11 Fashion Week, and we've seen an influx of bright, young fashionistas styling it up at all the hottest shows.

The Chanel show was one of the hottest tickets at Paris Fashion Week and a bevvy of stunning celebs donned their finest Chanel outfits and went front row.

Our favourite looks came from Keira Knightley, Alexa Chung, Clemence Poesy and Rachel Bilson!

As the face of Coco Mademoiselle, Keira Knightley showed off her mega-stylish new bob as she chatted to InStyle's Maria Milano (read the interview here). She worked a gold wool Chanel dress, with coarse knit Chanel blazer, finished off with some black Miu Miu heels.

Meanwhile, Alexa Chung showed off her to-die-for figure in a navy daisy-print Chanel Resort 2011 dress with sheer mid-panel - as seen on Blake Lively earlier on this year. In true Alexa style, she showed off her perfect pins in a pair of flat loafers - we wish our legs looked this good in flats!

Also front row, InStyle's September cover-girl Rachel Bilson showed off her style prowess in a gorgeous multicoloured dress which features the same print as a Chanel Resort 2011 dress. She toughened it up with a leather jacket and added a pop of colour with a red Chanel bag.

Flying the flag high for Parisians, Gossip Girl Clemence Poesy showed off her freshly dyed, cute caramel locks - showing that softer, richer hues are in for A/W hair!

And with Olivia Palermo, Florence Welch, Lily Allen and of course Leighton Meester and Blake Lively also keen members of the new-gen fash-pack - it's going to be an exciting new season for fashion!

By Tara Gardner

