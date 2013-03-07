NEW CLIPS: Sneak a peek at what's in store in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows!

Watch thrills, spills and wand-waving action galore in our fab new Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows clips!

It's not long to go until Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows hits cinemas across the country on 19 November. But if like us you just can't wait to catch up with the gang, we've got a few sneak preview clips... but be warned - it's action-packed all the way!

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows marks an end of innocence for Harry, Hermione and Ron as they are no longer protected by Hogwarts and Dumbledore's magic. Standing on the cusp of adulthood - facing a formidable foe - Team Potter must fight or fall.

In our first clip we catch up with the trio sitting in a cafe. Outcasts and in hiding, the anxious wizards are fearful of what is to come. As two sinister men enter the cafe, wands are drawn and spell are shot - but will the trio escape unharmed? Watch and find out!

By Tara Gardner