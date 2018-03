WATCH a sneak peak new clip from Water For Elephants with Robert Pattinson and Reese Witherspoon…

If you’ve wowed at the New York premiere pics, watched the tantalizing trailer and already seen the couple’s steamy scene then here’s a NEW CLIP from the eagerly anticipated film Water For Elephants starring Reese Witherspoon and Robert Pattinson!

Watch the captivating on-screen couple in a tense scene that sees them contemplating the ultimate decision.