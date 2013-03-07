NEW BOOK Rankin and today’s top designers talk couture

Rankin, couture and contemporary designers collide in new book Couture in the 21st Century from Harrods publishing.

Harrods Publishing has joined forces with leading photographer Rankin to produce 2010’s Christmas coffee table must-have, Couture in the 21st Century.

With an obvious revival of traditional techniques – lace, embellishment, hand-finished detailing – throughout the collections of today’s top designers, Couture in the 21st Century goes about asking what couture means to the designers of the day.

A reference book of inspirations, the book beautifully combines opinion, couture history (through words, illustration and photography) and modern photographic portraiture to locate couture’s place in contemporary fashion.

The pages turn like a fashion yearbook with individual interviews and Rankin portraits of legends in the business, such as Giorgio Armani and Paul Smith, as well as the new generation stars including Hannah Marshall and Erdem.

On sale 14 October, it’s an absolute must for all fashion fans.

By Sarah Smith