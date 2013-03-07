NEW Agent Provocateur range launches at Selfridges

The new Love Force range by Agent Provocateur goes on show at Selfridges – and it’s as racy as ever!

Leaving little to the imagination, a host of lingerie models stunned shoppers at the Selfridges store on Oxford Street to launch Agent Provocateurs new line of underwear and showcase their newest bra.

The army-style models dressed all in black, wowed in on-trend thigh-high boots, zip-up pants, braces and bra complete with super-cool aviator shades.

The troop described as the AP Super Army were in the capital to promote Agent Provocateur's New World Order campaign and Nikita range of underwear including the £75 push-up bra.

The promotional stunt was planned to draw attention to Agent Provocateurs new poster campaign advertising the company's raunchy looks on 13 different super hero style characters.

With these super-hot new styles AP is set for world domination - of our underwear drawers, that is!

By Georgie Hindle