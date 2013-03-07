Never Let Me Go stars kicks off London Film Festival

Keira Knightley and Carey Mulligan hit London today to promote their upcoming release Never Let Me Go

English roses Carey and Keira aren't ones for over-exposure, so a red carpet appearance from the pair is always an exciting affair, not to mention a stylish one.

With the release of Never Let Me Go - adapted from Kazuo Ishiguro's award winning novel - set for release next year it's scheduled to preview at the prestigious film festival, and the cast seemed in high spirits for their appearance.

WATCH THE TRAILER BELOW

Breezing around in vintage-look frocks, including a divine statement two-print chiffon and lace dress from Keira, the stunning pair also showed off their cute cropped bobs side by side for the first time.

SEE MORE CELEBS WITH BOBS

While Carey's blonde waves are a grown-out version of her former elfin 'do, Keira's newly short locks have quickly softened into an effortlessly flattering style.

InStyle recently met Keira at Paris fashion week and she revealed that her new 'do was inspired by wanting a change rather than for a new role, but we wonder if she was inspired by co-star and pal Carey?

Keep coming back to InStyle for all that's to come from the London Film Festival...

By Hayley Spencer